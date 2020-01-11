Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Photronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $288,263.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $345,703.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,989. 3.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Photronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Photronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 643,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.