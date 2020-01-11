Brokerages Expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of PDD traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,206,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

