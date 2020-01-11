Brokerages Set ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target at $13.00

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB/S alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB/S stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.60. 118,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,043. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.