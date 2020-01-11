Brokerages Set Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target at $41.86

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.57.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

AXNX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,062. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $931.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -1.69. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raphael Wisniewski sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $6,222,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. Insiders sold 795,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,784,200 over the last 90 days. 35.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

