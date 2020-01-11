Brokerages Set Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target at $51.95

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.95.

BZUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Baozun by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baozun by 341.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Baozun by 61,885.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Baozun by 5.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BZUN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. 1,567,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35. Baozun has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.