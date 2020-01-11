Brokerages Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Target Price at $24.52

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.74.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,407,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,718,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 71,340 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 29.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 89,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,102 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 115.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

