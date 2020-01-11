Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Target Price at €2.24

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.27 ($2.64).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.