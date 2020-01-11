Brokerages Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Target Price at $63.13

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,818,000 after purchasing an additional 125,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 176.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,481,000 after buying an additional 744,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,130,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after acquiring an additional 44,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 847,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 334,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

