Brokerages Set Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) PT at GBX 69.33

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 69.33 ($0.91).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.61) target price (up from GBX 39 ($0.51)) on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Saga stock traded up GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 49.70 ($0.65). 1,877,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The stock has a market cap of $557.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.96.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

