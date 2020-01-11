Brokerages Set SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT at $15.98

Shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,041,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,793 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,262,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,420,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCPL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 76,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,837. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.