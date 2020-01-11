Brokerages Set Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Target Price at $5.81

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

SUP has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SUP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,553. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Superior Industries International will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 949,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 3,761.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 518,686 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 801.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 211,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 188,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

