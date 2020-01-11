Brokerages Set Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) PT at $13.50

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.94. 1,482,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,210. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Telefonica Brasil has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

