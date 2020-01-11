Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BBU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

BBU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 130.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

