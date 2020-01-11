Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Trading 7.2% Higher

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.17 and last traded at $38.17, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17.

About Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

