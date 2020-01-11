Buckingham Research Downgrades Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Neutral

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by research analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $112.00. Buckingham Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.99. 1,035,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Northern Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

