Buckingham Research Downgrades Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Neutral

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by research analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $112.00. Buckingham Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.
NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.99. 1,035,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.26.
In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Northern Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
