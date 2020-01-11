Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Cadence Bancorp reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,320 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,121.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $606,140 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 7,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 639.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,576,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,589,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 533,558 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 1,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 545,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 518,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.84. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

