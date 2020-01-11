Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 949,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,502,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $3,659,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,111.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,763 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 137.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

