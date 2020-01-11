Cairn Energy’s (CNE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNE. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 272 ($3.58) to GBX 268 ($3.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 221.09 ($2.91).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 199.80 ($2.63) on Thursday. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

