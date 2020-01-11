Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. 38,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,050. Camden National has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Camden National by 3,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

