Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.48.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. 4,134,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. Canada Goose has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 504.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,101 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth approximately $35,653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 50.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,795,000 after purchasing an additional 493,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 1,096.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 452,669 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

