Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

CM stock remained flat at $$82.53 during trading on Friday. 260,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,445. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $87.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

