Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the December 15th total of 18,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 811.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.