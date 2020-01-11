Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Shares of CP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.08. 327,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $188.11 and a 12 month high of $263.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 133.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

