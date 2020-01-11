Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s (CAPC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAPC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC lowered Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 250.89 ($3.30).

Shares of LON:CAPC opened at GBX 255.90 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -12.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.62).

In other news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total value of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

