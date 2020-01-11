Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.43. 862,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,696. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 48.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 238,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after acquiring an additional 245,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

