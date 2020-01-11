Carry (CRE) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Carry token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a market cap of $5.83 million and $576,210.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.06010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,383,735,592 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

