Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

NYSE CVNA opened at $87.61 on Thursday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $433,272.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,268.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,088,837.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Carvana by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

