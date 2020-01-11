Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Carver Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $2.52 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 112.50% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.