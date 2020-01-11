CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $204.61

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $204.61 and last traded at $204.61, with a volume of 16 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.45.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter.

About CASIO COMPUTER/ADR

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

