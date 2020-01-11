Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $125,726.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a market cap of $125,726.00 and $58.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00769498 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000926 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,385,191 coins and its circulating supply is 15,994,287 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

