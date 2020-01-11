CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Overweight”

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 415,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,854. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in CDK Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CDK Global by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

