Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.57. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 7,199 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 1,119.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 372.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 37,820 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.