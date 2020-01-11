Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

Several other analysts have also commented on CSFL. Stephens initiated coverage on Centerstate Bank in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of CSFL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 458,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Centerstate Bank has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 10.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

