Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 508.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

