Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.88.

Century Communities stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 82.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,671,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 5,668.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 720,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 32.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after purchasing an additional 409,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 293,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Century Communities by 299.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 208,906 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

