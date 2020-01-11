Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Up 5.3%

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $4.93, 164,663 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 104,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Cerecor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 113.66% and a negative return on equity of 121.32%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 4,046.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 1,176,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 56.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 244,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 20.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 58,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the second quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.