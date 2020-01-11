ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Reaches $3.92 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $410,584.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00014507 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.02004168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00183257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00119772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,290,100 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

