Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $179.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $143.00.
CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.29.
Shares of CRL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.89. 519,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,077. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $115.69 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average of $137.60.
In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $205,707.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,738.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2,284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
