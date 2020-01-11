Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $179.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $143.00.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Shares of CRL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.89. 519,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,077. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $115.69 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average of $137.60.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $205,707.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,738.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2,284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

