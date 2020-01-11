Cheesecoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last week, Cheesecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $27,129.00 and $19.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01992447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00183172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00119500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 368,529,032 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

Cheesecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

