Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

