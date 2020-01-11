Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $81.35 and a twelve month high of $98.55.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.