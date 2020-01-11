China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.01

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.01 and traded as high as $28.00. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 12,134 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.