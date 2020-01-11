China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,775,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,012 shares.The stock last traded at $0.33 and had previously closed at $0.30.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

