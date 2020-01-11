Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $900.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $819.87.

CMG opened at $857.77 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $499.76 and a fifty-two week high of $877.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $827.15 and a 200-day moving average of $799.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

