Cineworld Group’s (CINE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 305 ($4.01).

CINE opened at GBX 198.85 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz acquired 43,000 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 4,127 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

