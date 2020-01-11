CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $59.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

CIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $44.40. 567,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, insider David Harnisch acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CIT Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.