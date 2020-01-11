Citigroup Downgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLF. Macquarie set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 9,631,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,566. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

