CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,786 shares during the period. Varex Imaging makes up about 1.7% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.78% of Varex Imaging worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 2,325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after buying an additional 778,710 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 719,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VREX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of VREX opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. Varex Imaging Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

