CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.63% of Kimball Electronics worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 770,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,008,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $442.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $313.39 million during the quarter.

KE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

