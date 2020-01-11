CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Stephens downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

